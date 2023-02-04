Watch Now
One injured following shooting near Kalamazoo

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 2:25 AM, Feb 04, 2023
OSHTEMO TWP., Mich. — Kalamazoo County Deputies say they're investigating a shooting that send one person to the hospital.

The sheriff's office tells FOX 17 the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday at Canterbury Apartments on Butterfly Road in Oshtemo Township.

Someone fired a number of shots into an apartment and one person was wounded, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

