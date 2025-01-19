Once a Lion, always a Lion: Former players reflect on groundbreaking season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Lions fraternity is full of icons like Lomas Brown, Jim Browne, and Rob Sims, who all bled Honolulu Blue.

“It’s fun to just know you used to be in one of those rooms, used to be on that field; those guys are now part of your fraternity,” said Rob Sims, former Offensive Guard for the Detroit Lions.

“It's just awesome to see that all the work and everything these guys are doing... it’s finally coming home to roost," said Jim Browne, former Cornerback for the Detroit Lions.

“It’s wonderful to see how we've kind of captured the nation," said Lomas Brown, former Offensive Tackle for the Detroit Lions. "It’s just so unbelievable to watch and to see all that blue out there, and that's everywhere that we go.”

These three former Lions believe the credit goes to head coach Dan Campbell.

“I think he's done a great job of making that team not only tough, but just super resilient,” Rob Sims said.

“Thank goodness for Dan Campbell coming in here,” Lomas Brown added.

Lomas Brown played with Dan Campbell for the New York Giants. “Back then, I knew it was something different about the guy,” Lomas Brown said.

Rob Sims says Dan Campbell is responsible for the Lions' next man up mentality. “They lost a lot of guys along the way, and they still been able to maintain their level of play, which is amazing,” Rob Sims said.

Going back to 1992, Lomas Brown played the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship. “We had went 12 and 4, one game away from the Super Bowl,” Lomas Brown said.

Win or lose, you know what they say... once a Lion, always a Lion.

“If I had one word, it would be prideful that I am and will always be a Detroit Lion,” Lomas Brown said.

