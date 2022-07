OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office has released an update on the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The boy was reportedly found unresponsive in Grant Township on Friday before he died at a Shelby hospital.

Deputies say an autopsy was performed Saturday but a definitive cause of death has yet to be determined.

We’re told authorities are waiting on toxicology reports, which could take as long as four months but could arrive much sooner.

