Oberon Day starts the countdown to spring in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Bell's Brewery, Michigan's largest craft brewery, is celebrating Oberon Day for the 2024 season on Monday, March 25. This marks the first time ever that the beer will be distributed across the entire United States.

With the temperature getting warmer and the days getting longer, 'Oberon Day' is the first 'unofficial' step to the start of spring here in the Great Lakes State. According to the people who know beer at Bell's, Oberon is a "Wheat ale that embodies everything we love about summer."

Bell's Brewery was started by Larry Bell, who began his homebrewing journey in the 1980's. He opened a homebrew supply shop in downtown Kalamazoo in 1983.

After growing interest in his homemade beer, Larry opened Kalamazoo Brewing Co. in 1985 which would later become Bell's.

Oberon was first brewed in 1992 as Solsun, Oberon Ale. Since then, the beverage has become one of the most recognized beers in Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube