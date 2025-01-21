Numerous crashes reported on 2nd day of atrocious road conditions

(WXMI) — Numerous crashes were reported Tuesday as single-digit high temperatures and windblown snow persist for a second day in West Michigan.

In Ottawa County, multiple crashes were reported on east- and westbound I-96 between the Zeeland and Hudsonville exits, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). Deputies responded at around 10:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported but deputies say the road was shut down while cleanup took place.

OCSO says a semitruck became jackknifed after crashing with a pickup truck on westbound I-196. The pickup stopped underneath the trailer and caught fire. That fire was put out by firefighters from Jamestown and Zeeland townships before it reached the trailer.

No injuries in that crash were reported.

We’re told I-196 was closed but has since reopened.

Van Buren 16-vehicle 'chain reaction' pileup on I-94 shuts down Van Buren County highway Brent Ashcroft

In Allendale Township, OCSO says a vehicle became trapped under a semi near Lake Michigan Drive and North Campus Drive.

A 54-year-old Cedar Springs man tried to execute a U-turn in the semi when whiteout conditions prevented him from seeing a westbound vehicle, deputies explain. As a result, he pulled into the path of a black Acura driven by a 19-year-old man.

The semi driver was unharmed but the Acura driver was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Lake Michigan Drive was closed westbound for a brief period while the road was cleared, according to the sheriff’s office.

OCSO credits firefighters from Allendale Township and Wright-Tallmadge for their assistance.

Kent Good Samaritan hit by SUV while trying to help previous crash victims Zac Harmon

Over in Gun Plain Township, a pickup truck hauling an animal trailer hit a southbound SUV on US-131, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told it happened near mile marker 48.

Deputies say both cars hit a semi in the other lane. The SUV driver was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

Speed and weather are suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The southbound lane from M-89 and mile marker 49 was closed for reconstruction but has since reopened, according to the sheriff’s office.

ACSO credits dispatchers, the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, Plainwell EMS, the Accident Reconstruction Team, and fire departments from Otsego, Gun Plain and Plainwell for their assistance.

Local News Deadly crash and big backup on US-131 during morning commute FOX 17 News

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube