16-vehicle 'chain reaction' pileup on I-94, involving 6 semis, shuts down Van Buren County highway

VAN BUREN COUNTY — White-out conditions along I-94 in Van Buren County caused a chain reaction, a 16-vehicle crash, involving 6 semi trucks Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post District 5.

According to MSP, the preliminary investigation determined that a 3 semi-truck collision started a chain reaction, resulting in 7 crashes and 5 slide-offs.

In total, 10 passenger cars and 6 semis were involved.

MSP says the crash happened between miles 46 and 56, near Hartford.

Only minor injuries are being reported.

The highway is expected to reopen later today. You're asked to continue to use alternate routes until MSP advises otherwise.

