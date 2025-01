GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Troopers with Michigan State Police say a driver was killed in a crash on SB US-131 in Grand Rapids on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened north of Pearl St. shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the driver suffered a medical issue and struck both the outside wall and the median wall.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The scene was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

