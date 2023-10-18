November 2023 Election: What's on the ballot?

WEST MICHIGAN — Voters will head to the polls on November 7 to cast their ballots in Michigan’s 2023 November general election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at most precincts in Michigan.

Communities across West Michigan will vote on township and county proposals, school bonds and millages.

Find your polling place

Apply for absentee ballot online

Register to vote

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in West Michigan.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

City of Holland Mayor:

- Nathan Bocks

- Larry Shattuck

Holland Ward 4 Council Member:

- Kim Rowan

- Mike Short

Holland Council Member At-Large:

- Michael Schultheis

- Ryan Spencer

Saugatuck Council Member:

- Holly Anderon

- Russ Gardner

- Garnet Lewis

- Logan White

South Haven Mayor:

- Annie Brown

- Joe Reeser

South Haven Ward 3 Council Member:

- Mary Hosley

- Scott Reinert

Wayland Council Member:

- Tracy M. Bivins

- Jerry Lee Jansen III

- Grace Sefranek

- Steven Stepek

Otsego Township Solid Waste Disposal Millage Increase:

Shall Otsego Township impose an increase of up to .50 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for 5 years, 2023 through 2027 inclusive, for solid waste disposal purposes, raising an estimated $113,000.00 in the first year the millage is levied? This millage proposal is in addition to the millage renewal for solid waste disposal purposes approved by the voters in 2022.

Village of Hopkins Charter Millage Headlee Override Ballot Proposal:

Shall the authorized charter millage for the Village of Hopkins, established at 10 mills ($10.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and reduced to 5.4287 mills ($5.4287 per $1,000 of taxable value), by the required millage rollbacks, be increased in an amount not to exceed 4.5713 mills ($4.5713 per $1,000 of taxable value) to restore the full amount of the original authorized charter millage? The estimate of the revenue the Village will collect is approximately $69,557.10, a portion of which (approximately $11,021) will be disbursed to the Village of Hopkins Downtown Development Authority.

Gobles Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Gobles Public Schools, Van Buren and Allegan Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Seven Million Seven Hundred Seventy Thousand Dollars ($27,770,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the Middle/High School building; remodeling school buildings, including remodeling a portion of the elementary school building for early childhood classroom purposes; furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, and improving the site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 1.07 mills ($1.07 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-seven (27) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 4.65 mills ($4.65 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $2,303,626 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $735,446. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is ten (10) years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 9 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $7,985,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $527,336.

Martin Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Martin Public Schools, Allegan and Barry Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seventeen Million One Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($17,150,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping an addition to a school building; remodeling, including security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and equipping, developing, and improving playgrounds, parking areas, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 0.98 mill ($0.98 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 4.08 mills ($4.08 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $4,962,435 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $10,248,261. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 29 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7.0 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $17,260,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $1,208,073.

BARRY COUNTY

Bellevue Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 19.9907 mills ($19.9907 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Bellevue Community Schools, Eaton, Barry and Calhoun Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of nine years, 2024 to 2032, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $603,135 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy)?

Eaton Regional Education Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal:

This proposal will increase the levy by the intermediate school district of special education millage previously approved by the electors.

Shall the limitation on the annual amount of property tax which may be assessed against all property within the Eaton Regional Education Service Agency, Michigan, previously approved in 1985 by the electors for the education of students with a disability be increased by .9 mill ($0 .90 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $3,051,828 from local property taxes authorized herein (.3288 mill of the above is a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and .5712 mill is an increase above the previously approved millage level)?

Martin Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Martin Public Schools, Allegan and Barry Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seventeen Million One Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($17,150,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping an addition to a school building; remodeling, including security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and equipping, developing, and improving playgrounds, parking areas, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 0.98 mill ($0.98 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 4.08 mills ($4.08 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $4,962,435 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $10,248,261. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 29 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7.0 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $17,260,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $1,208,073.

BERRIEN COUNTY

Benton Harbor Mayor:

- Gwen Johnson

- Marcus W. Muhammad

Benton Harbor Commissioner At Large:

- Mary Alice Adams

- Edward Isom

- Emma Kinnard

- Shaquille Turner

St. Joseph City Commissioner:

- Michael Fernandez

- Chris Lannert

- Shawn R. Osbum

- Brook Thomas

- Tess Ulrey

- David James Yardley

City of Benton Harbor General Operating Millage Renewal Proposal:

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on all taxable property in the City of Benton Harbor, County of Berrien, Michigan be increased by 10 mills ($10 dollars per thousand dollars of taxable value) for a period of ten (10) years, 2023-2032, inclusive, as an additional millage to provide funds for general operating purposes? It is estimated that 10 mills would raise approximately $1,588,842 when levy is renewed in 2023.

Weesaw Township Fire Department Millage:

In support of providing continued emergency fire prevention and protection services to the residents of Weesaw Township, related equipment, protective gear, and for the general operation of the fire department, shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be assessed against the taxable value of all real and personal property in Weesaw Township liable for taxation be set at one half mill ($0.50 per each $1,000 of taxable valuation), as equalized, for a period of six (6) years, being the years 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028. It is estimated that the amount of revenue to be generated from the millage in the first year of the levy (2023) will be approximately $56,189.

Watervliet Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Watervliet Public Schools, Berrien and Van Buren Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Nine Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($29,900,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to school buildings; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; erecting, furnishing, and equipping school buildings; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping athletic fields and facilities, driveways, parking areas, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 1.70 mills ($1.70 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.75 mills ($3.75 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $5,386,137 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $5,915,510. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 23 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $19,460,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0.

BRANCH COUNTY

Quincy Township Proposal:

Shall the Township of Quincy establish an annual special assessment in the amount of .5 Mills over 6.4 years in order to purchase and improve a Township Hall. The special assessment shall be levied only for the purposes of purchasing and improving the Township Hall. A special assessment shall be set annually by the Township Board in an amount not to exceed .5 Mills. The special assessment of .5 Mills for a period of 6.4 years will raise the sum of Five Hundred Thousand and 00/100 ($500,000) Dollars?

Bronson Community School District Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2023 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate of 1.9766 mills ($1.9766 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) which may be assessed against all property in Bronson Community School District, Branch and St. Joseph Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $460,000 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy)?

CASS COUNTY

Decatur Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Decatur Public Schools, Van Buren and Cass Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eight Million Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($8,300,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for the school building; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a football team room/restroom/storage building and a softball restroom/storage building; erecting and equipping a greenhouse structure; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping athletic fields and facilities, and the site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 0 mill ($0.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.96 mill ($0.96 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $3,033,080 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $3,747,189. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is nineteen (19) years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7.43 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $22,295,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $4,421,542.

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia Charter Amendment Proposal to Change the City Clerk from an Elected to Appointed Officer of the City of Ionia:

Shall Sections 2.08 and 4.03 of the City of Ionia Charter be amended to provide that the City Clerk will be an administrative officer of the City, to be appointed by the Mayor and City Council as are other administrative officers of the City (such as the City Attorney and Treasurer), rather than elected by the voters, which amendment would take effect upon the termination of the term of the City Clerk duly elected at the 2021 odd-year November election, or upon a vacancy in that office, whichever occurs first?

Ionia Charter Amendment Proposal to Designate all Elective City Offices as Nonpartisan:

Shall Sections 6.01 and 6.02 of the City of Ionia Charter be amended to provide that all elective offices for the City shall be nonpartisan beginning with the regular City election in November 2026?

Keene Township Zoning Ordinance Referendum:

Shall the Solar Ordinance Amendments to the Keene Township Zoning Ordinance, adopted on April 24, 2023, be approved?

Ionia Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Ionia Public Schools, Ionia County, Michigan, be increased to 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $2,790,080 (this millage replaces a millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Eaton Regional Education Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal:

This proposal will increase the levy by the intermediate school district of special education millage previously approved by the electors.

Shall the limitation on the annual amount of property tax which may be assessed against all property within the Eaton Regional Education Service Agency, Michigan, previously approved in 1985 by the electors for the education of students with a disability be increased by .9 mill ($0 .90 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $3,051,828 from local property taxes authorized herein (.3288 mill of the above is a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and .5712 mill is an increase above the previously approved millage level)?

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo Mayor:

- David Anderson

- John Allen

Kalamazoo City Commissioner:

- Jeanne Hess

- Jeff Messer

- James P Ayers

- Chris Praedel

- Alonzo Wilson II

- Esteven Juarez

- James Mitchell

Portage City Council:

- Tony Lorentz

- Jim Pearson

- Chris Burns

- Jihan Ain Young

- Steve Pieczko

- Mark McKeon

- Nicole Miller

- Charley Coss

- Kathleen Olmsted

Parchment City Commissioner:

- Douglas C. Fooy

- Michael Andrew Sanford

- Robin Madaras

- Justin Mendoza

Kalamazoo County Veterans Millage Proposal:

For the purpose of funding dedicated services and programs to Kalamazoo County veterans of United States military service, National Guard, and Reserves, and their dependents, including providing funding for the County Department of Veterans' Services, shall the constitutional limitation on general ad valorem taxes which may be assessed in any one (1) year upon all property within the County of Kalamazoo, Michigan, be increased by a reduced rate of up to a maximum of an additional 0.10 of one (1) mill (0.10 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) for the period of ten (10) years from 2023 through 2032 inclusive? For example, on a property with a residential market value of $200,000 (with an estimated taxable value of $100,000), the .10 mills would equal approximately $10 of levied tax annually to support veterans throughout Kalamazoo County.

Kalamazoo Ranked Choice Voting for the Election of City Officers:

Shall the City Charter be amended to provide that the Mayor and City Commission members are to be elected by a Ranked Choice Voting method when it is authorized by State Law?

Kalamazoo Township Proposal to Establish Authorized Charter Millage:

Shall the authorized charter millage for the Charter Township of Kalamazoo established at 8.9691 mills ($8.9691 per $1,000 of taxable value) and reduced to 8.7013 mills ($8.7013 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks levied upon taxable real and tangible personal property within the Township, be renewed at and increased to the established charter millage rate of 8.9691 mills ($8.9691 per $1,000 of taxable value) ; and shall such millage be levied pursuant to budget for 4 years being 2024 through 2027 inclusive for the general operation of the Township and to supplement state revenue sharing, which total if levied will raise in the first year of levy an estimated $4,993,000?

Richland Township Fire Millage:

Shall Richland Township impose an increase of 0.80 mill ($0.80 per $1,000 of taxable value or $80 for every $100,000 in taxable value) in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for seven (7) years, 2023 through 2029 inclusive, for the purposes providing partial funding for fire protection services and equipment, which 0.80 mill increase will raise an estimated $421,899 in the first year the millage is levied?

Parchment School District Operating Millage Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Parchment School District, Kalamazoo County, Michigan, be renewed by 17.8902 mills ($17.8902 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, and also be increased by .1098 mill ($0.1098 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 11 years, 2024 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and .1098 mill is levied in 2024 is approximately $12,861 and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $1,584,373 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 levy and a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963)?

KENT COUNTY

Cedar Springs Council Member:

- Brayden Marvel

- Molly Nixon

East Grand Rapids 3rd Ward Commissioner:

- Rachel Blair

- Abbie Groff-Blaszak

Kentwood Commissioner At Large:

- Lily Cheng-Schulting

- Maurice H. Groce

Kentwood 2nd Ward Commissioner:

- Rob Draayer

- David Moore II

Lowell Council Member:

- Eric Bartkus

- Jake Davenport

- Michael DeVore

- James Salzwedel

- Sharon Shah

Alpine Township Rezoning Ordinance No. 23-01:

The Alpine Township Board adopted Rezoning Ordinance No. 23-01 on April 17, 2023. The ordinance amended the Alpine Township Zoning Ordinance to rezone property located in Alpine Township commonly known as 2451 and 2555 4 Mile Road NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 (Permanent Parcel ID#s: 41-09-33-400-036 and 41-09-33-400-035) from R-1 Low Density Residential to OSN-PUD Open Space Neighborhood Planned Unit Development, in order to allow for a future housing development known as Wilder Crossings. Shall Rezoning Ordinance No. 23-01, as adopted by the Township Board, be approved?

Kent District Library Millage Renewal Proposal:

Shall the Kent District Library, Kent County, Michigan, be authorized to levy a renewal of the previously voted increase in the tax limitation which expires in 2024, in an amount not to exceed 1.1 mills ($1.10 per $1,000 of taxable value) (which is a lower rate than the previously voted millage of 1.28 mills that was approved by voters in 2014 and expires in 2024) annually against all taxable property within the Kent District Library district for a period of fifteen (15) years, 2025 through 2039, inclusive, to operate the Kent District Library and provide funds for district library purposes authorized by law? This millage is estimated to provide revenues of $26,607,000 in the first year (2025) of the levy. To the extent required by law, a portion of the revenues from this millage (estimated to be approximately 1.1% in the first year of the levy) will be captured by or disbursed to the following local authorities: the Kent County Land Bank Authority and the Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities of the Cities of Grandville, Kentwood, Rockford, Walker, and Wyoming.

Cedar Springs Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17.4373 mills ($17.4373 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Cedar Springs Public Schools, Kent and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 17.4373 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $3,350,231 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

East Grand Rapids Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall East Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kent County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed One Hundred Fifty-Eight Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($158,900,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in

one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to school buildings; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; erecting and equipping a structure supporting an addition at the high school; and acquiring, preparing, developing, improving and equipping athletic fields, playgrounds and facilities and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 0.58 mill ($0.58 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 5.43 mills ($5.43 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $6,709,832 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $3,150,309. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is eleven (11) years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 9.95 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $62,915,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $4,014,969.

Forest Hills Public Schools Bonding Proposal:

Shall Forest Hills Public Schools, Kent County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Three Hundred Forty Million Dollars ($340,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to school buildings; acquiring, installing and equipping or re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; purchasing school buses; erecting, furnishing and equipping athletic facilities; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields, athletic facilities and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 2.00 mills ($2.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0 mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-one (21) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.46 mills ($3.46 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

Forest Hills Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Forest Hills Public Schools, Kent County, Michigan, be increased by .5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 2 years, 2024 and 2025, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $395,000 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

Grand Rapids Public Schools Bonding Proposal:

Shall Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kent County, Michigan, borrow a sum of not to exceed Three Hundred Five Million Dollars ($305,000,000) and issue its general obligation, unlimited tax bonds in two or more series for the purposes of:

- purchasing, erecting, completing, remodeling, and equipping or re-equipping school buildings, including library buildings, auditoriums, structures, athletic fields, playgrounds, playfields and other facilities, and parts of or additions to those facilities, and acquiring, preparing, developing and improving sites, or parts of or additions to sites, for school buildings;

- furnishing or refurnishing school buildings and parts of or additions to those facilities; and

- acquiring, installing, and equipping or re-equipping school buildings and parts of or additions to school buildings for technology, technology infrastructure and safety and security improvements?

The following is for informational purposes:

The annual millage required to pay the debt service on the proposed and outstanding bonds is estimated to remain at or below the 2023 levy of 3.85 mills. The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 1.00 mill ($1.00 for each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a zero (0) mill increase from the prior year's levy. The estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 1.83 mills ($1.83 for each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years that any series of the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, will not exceed twenty-six (26) years from the date of each issue.

Greenville Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Greenville Public Schools, Montcalm, Kent and Ionia Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 17.9083 mills ($17.9083 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, and also be increased by .5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2024 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 0.0917 mill is levied in 2024 is approximately $24,518 and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $5,005,162 (this millage is to renew millage that will expire with the 2024 levy and to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the "Headlee" amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy special education millage previously approved by the electors.

Shall the currently authorized charter millage rate limitation of 1.1305 mills ($1.1305 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency, Michigan, to provide funds for the education of persons with disabilities, be renewed for a period of 8 years, 2025 to 2032, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $2,034,900 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency Area Vocational-Technical Education Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy millage previously approved by the electors for area vocational-technical education programs.

Shall the currently authorized charter millage rate limitation of 0.2354 mill ($0.2354 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Newaygo County Regional Educational Service

Agency, Michigan, to provide funds for area vocational-technical education programs, be renewed for a period of 8 years, 2025 to 2032, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $423,720 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Rockford Public Schools Millage Renewal Proposal to Provide Funds to Operate a System of Public Recreation and Playgrounds:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy public recreation millage previously approved by the electors that will expire with the 2023 levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of .9125 mill ($0.9125 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Rockford Public Schools, Kent County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 20 years, 2024 to 2043, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for operating a system of public recreation and playgrounds; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect for such recreation program if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $2,356,733 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy)?

MONTCALM COUNTY

Greenville Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Greenville Public Schools, Montcalm, Kent and Ionia Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 17.9083 mills ($17.9083 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, and also be increased by .5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2024 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 0.0917 mill is levied in 2024 is approximately $24,518 and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $5,005,162 (this millage is to renew millage that will expire with the 2024 levy and to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the "Headlee" amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

Ithaca Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal:

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Ithaca Public Schools, Gratiot and Montcalm Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 2 mills ($2.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $820,556?

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon Ward 2 Commissioner:

- Willie German Jr.

- Jeanette Burt-Moore

Muskegon Ward 3 Commissioner:

- Teresa Emory

- Katrina Kochin

Muskegon Heights Mayor:

- Pat Jones

- Bonnie M. McGlothin

- Walter Watt

- Willie C. Watson

Muskegon Heights City Council Member:

- Derrick Collins

- Dari Hines

- Robert L. Jackson Jr.

- Kellie Kitchen

- Chelsea McKinley

- Darius Mitchell

- Lashae Simmons

- Vernonell Smith

Norton Shores Ward 1 City Council Member:

- Kimberly Fisher

- Cindy Jurkas

- Kourosh Khatir

Roosevelt Park City Council Member:

- Noah Crossno

- Matt Johnson

- Donald Nilson-Hinton

- Michael W. Sutton

Whitehall Mayor:

- Scott Brown

- Steve Salter

Whitehall City Council Member:

- Chris Billie

- Tanya Cabala

- Richard Connell

- Keith Heidelberg

- Debra Hillebrand

- Mark S. Nienhouse

- Tom Ziemer

Ravenna Township Ballot Proposal Bonds for Blackmer Road Improvement Project:

Shall the Township of Ravenna issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds in one or more series in an amount not to exceed Three Million Two Hundred Eighty-five Thousand Dollars ($3,285,000) for the purpose of paying the cost of constructing and improving approximately three miles of Blackmer Road extending from Ellis Road south to Wilson Street within the Township, together with appurtenances, engineering, contingency, legal and financing costs? The bonds will be outstanding a maximum of 20 years, exclusive of refunding. It is estimated that it will be necessary to levy 2.1600 mills ($2.16 per $1,000 of taxable value) to pay debt service on the bonds in the first year of the levy, and to levy an estimated average of 2.1576 mills ($2.1576 per $1,000 of taxable value) each subsequent year for debt service, until the bonds are retired. The tax revenue received by the Township as a result of the unlimited tax pledge will be disbursed to the Township of Ravenna to repay the proposed bonds.

White River Township New Additional Millage Proposal:

Shall the voted allocated White River Township millage rate of 1.30 mills ($1.30 per $1,000 of taxable value), now reduced to 0.7326 mill ($0.7326 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required Headlee millage reductions, be increased by 0.2674 mill ($0.2674 per $1,000 of taxable value ) up to 1.0 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) to restore a portion of the millage rate lost by the required millage rollbacks, and shall White River Township levy such additional allocated millage of 0.2674 mill ($0.2674 per $1,000 of taxable value) for twenty (20) years, 2023 through 2042 inclusive, for general Township operating purposes?

Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy special education millage previously approved by the electors.

Shall the currently authorized charter millage rate limitation of 1.1305 mills ($1.1305 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency, Michigan, to provide funds for the education of persons with disabilities, be renewed for a period of 8 years, 2025 to 2032, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $2,034,900 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency Area Vocational-Technical Education Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy millage previously approved by the electors for area vocational-technical education programs.

Shall the currently authorized charter millage rate limitation of 0.2354 mill ($0.2354 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Newaygo County Regional Educational Service

Agency, Michigan, to provide funds for area vocational-technical education programs, be renewed for a period of 8 years, 2025 to 2032, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $423,720 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Bond Proposal I:

Shall Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties, Michigan, borrow the sun of not to exceed One Hundred Eighteen Million Three Hundred Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($118,315,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, equipping and furnishing a new middle school building; remodeling, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including school security improvements and secure entrances, and facilities; furnishing and refurnishing school buildings and facilities; purchasing school buses; acquiring, installing and equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping structures, athletic fields and sites?

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Bond Proposal II:

Shall Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties, Michigan, borrow the sun of not to exceed Twenty-Eight Million Six Hundred Sixty Thousand Dollars ($28,660,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, remodeling, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, additions to school buildings, and facilities; furnishing and refurnishing school buildings and facilities; and acquiring, installing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping structures, athletic fields, play fields, playgrounds and sites?

Montague Area Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 1.4591 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the "Headlee" amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Montague Area Public Schools, Muskegon and Oceana Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 19.4591 mills ($19.4591 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $3,479,041 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

North Muskegon Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal:

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in North Muskegon Public Schools, Muskegon County, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1.4369 mills ($1.4369 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2026 to 2035 inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and personnel used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2026 is approximately $293,259?

North Muskegon Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall North Muskegon Public Schools, Muskegon County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seven Million Dollars ($7,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the North Muskegon School; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for the North Muskegon School; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, equipping, and improving the site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 0 mills ($0.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year's levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.90 mills ($1.90 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $1,336,174 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $1,484,458. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 12 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7.82 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $10,890,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $3,329,563.

Whitehall District Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Whitehall District Schools, Muskegon County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Thirty-One Million Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($31,750,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of: erecting, remodeling, equipping and re-equipping, furnishing and refurnishing school buildings, additions to school buildings, and facilities, including safety and security improvements and secure entrances; preparing, developing, improving and equipping structures, athletic fields, play fields, playgrounds, and sites; purchasing school buses; and acquiring, installing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 1.0 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is sixteen (16) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.22 mills ($3.22 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Grant Roads & Right of Way Millage Proposal:

This proposal is for a reauthorization of the Roads & Right-of-Way millage which expired with the 2023 tax levy.

Shall the tax limitation on all taxable property within the City of Grant, be renewed and the City of Grant authorized to levy a millage in an amount not to exceed 3.00 mill ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for twenty (20) years, 2024 – 2043, inclusive, to provide funds to pay the costs of providing maintenance and reconstruction of roadways and public right-of-way, and shall the City levy the renewal in millage for this purpose, thereby raising an estimated $64,965 in year one of this levy?

This proposal will allow the City of Grant to continue to levy the previously approved millage levied by the City for maintenance and reconstruction of roadways and public right-of-way. The resulting millage can be calculated by multiplying the taxable value of a property by 0.003.

Grant Public Safety and Policing Millage Proposal:

This proposal is for a reauthorization of the Public Safety and Policing millages which expired with the 2023 tax levy.

Shall the tax limitation on all taxable property within the City of Grant, be renewed and the City of Grant authorized to levy a millage in an amount not to exceed 2.00 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for four (4) years, 2024 – 2027, inclusive, to provide funds to pay the costs of providing public safety and police protection, and shall the City levy the renewal in millage for this purpose, thereby raising an estimated $43,310 in year one of this levy?

This proposal will allow the City of Grant to continue to levy the previously approved millage levied by the City for public safety and police protection. The resulting millage can be calculated by multiplying the taxable value of a property by 0.002.

Grant Fire Protection Millage Proposal:

This proposal is for a reauthorization of the Fire Protection millage which expired with the 2023 tax levy.

Shall the tax limitation on all taxable property within the City of Grant, be renewed and the City of Grant authorized to levy a millage in an amount not to exceed 1.00 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for four (4) years, 2024 – 2027, inclusive, to provide funds to pay the operating and capital costs of providing fire protection and emergency services, and shall the City levy the renewal in millage for this purpose, thereby raising an estimated $21,655 in year one of this levy?

This proposal will allow the City of Grant to continue to levy the previously approved millage levied by the City for fire protection. The resulting millage can be calculated by multiplying the taxable value of a property by 0.001.

Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy special education millage previously approved by the electors.

Shall the currently authorized charter millage rate limitation of 1.1305 mills ($1.1305 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency, Michigan, to provide funds for the education of persons with disabilities, be renewed for a period of 8 years, 2025 to 2032, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $2,034,900 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency Area Vocational-Technical Education Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy millage previously approved by the electors for area vocational-technical education programs.

Shall the currently authorized charter millage rate limitation of 0.2354 mill ($0.2354 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Newaygo County Regional Educational Service

Agency, Michigan, to provide funds for area vocational-technical education programs, be renewed for a period of 8 years, 2025 to 2032, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $423,720 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Hesperia Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 2.8907 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Hesperia Community Schools, Oceana and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 20.8907 mills ($20.8907 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $1,208,046 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

OCEANA COUNTY

Hesperia Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 2.8907 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Hesperia Community Schools, Oceana and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 20.8907 mills ($20.8907 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $1,208,046 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Mason County Central School District Bond Proposal I:

Shall Mason County Central School District, Mason, Lake and Oceana Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seventeen Million Nine Hundred Thirty Thousand Dollars ($17,930,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; erecting, furnishing, and equipping an addition to the high school building; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the Scottville Area Senior Center; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; erecting and equipping a stadium restroom building; and preparing, developing, improving, remodeling, and equipping playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields and facilities, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 0.80 mill ($0.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.69 mills ($1.69 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $3,150,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

Mason County Central School District Bond Proposal II:

Shall Mason County Central School District, Mason, Lake and Oceana Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Sixteen Million One Hundred Thirty Thousand Dollars ($16,130,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping a performing arts/auditorium addition and an office addition to the high school building; partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the high school building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for the high school building; and preparing, developing, and improving the high school site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 1.47 mills ($1.47 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is fourteen (14) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.15 mills ($3.15 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $3,150,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

Montague Area Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 1.4591 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the "Headlee" amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Montague Area Public Schools, Muskegon and Oceana Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 19.4591 mills ($19.4591 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $3,479,041 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy special education millage previously approved by the electors.

Shall the currently authorized charter millage rate limitation of 1.1305 mills ($1.1305 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency, Michigan, to provide funds for the education of persons with disabilities, be renewed for a period of 8 years, 2025 to 2032, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $2,034,900 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency Area Vocational-Technical Education Millage Renewal Proposal:

This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy millage previously approved by the electors for area vocational-technical education programs.

Shall the currently authorized charter millage rate limitation of 0.2354 mill ($0.2354 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Newaygo County Regional Educational Service

Agency, Michigan, to provide funds for area vocational-technical education programs, be renewed for a period of 8 years, 2025 to 2032, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $423,720 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

OTTAWA COUNTY

Coopersville Council Member At Large:

- Daniel Bowman

- Tim Degeus

- Renee Gavin

- Michael Karasinski Jr.

- Jillian Poelma

- Jason Tuttle

Ferrysburg Mayor:

- Rebecca Hopp

- Richard Carlson

Ferrysburg City Council Member:

- Lawrence DeWitt

- William Montgomery

- Todd Madison

- Jerry Sias

Grand Haven Mayor:

- Andrea Hendrick

- Bob Monetza

Grand Haven City Council Member:

- Ryan Cummins

- Mike Fritz

- DeAnna Lieffers

- Steve Skodack

Grand Haven Board of Light and Power At Large:

- John David Groothuis

- John A. Kinch

- Kurt Knoth

- Michael Welling

Holland Mayor:

- Nathan Bocks

- Larry Shattuck

Holland City Council Member 2nd Ward:

- Lyn Raymond

- Orlando Estrada

Holland City Council Member At Large:

- Michael Schultheis

- Ryan Spencer

Holland City Council Member 4th Ward:

- Kim Rowan

- Mike Short

Holland City Council Member 6th Ward:

- Benjamin Attema

- Devin Shea

Hudsonville City Commissioner Ward 3:

- Philip Leerar

- Jeremy Camp

Grand Haven City Charter Amendment Proposal:

Shall the Grand Haven City Charter be amended to dissolve the Board of Light and Power, to transfer the city's electric utility facilities and services to the control and direction of the city council, and to create an energy services advisory commission?

Jamestown Charter Township Library Millage Renewal Proposal:

Shall Jamestown Charter Township, Ottawa County, Michigan, be authorized to levy a renewal of the previously voted increase in the tax limitation, which expired in 2022, in an amount not to exceed .4119 mill ($0.4119 on each $1,000 of taxable value), against all taxable property within the Township for a period of three (3) years, 2023 to 2025 inclusive, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, and equipping the Patmos Library (Jamestown Charter Township) and for all other library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect in the first year of the levy (2023) if the millage is approved is approximately $231,000. The revenue from the millage levy will be disbursed to the Patmos Library.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Bond Proposal I:

Shall Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties, Michigan, borrow the sun of not to exceed One Hundred Eighteen Million Three Hundred Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($118,315,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, equipping and furnishing a new middle school building; remodeling, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including school security improvements and secure entrances, and facilities; furnishing and refurnishing school buildings and facilities; purchasing school buses; acquiring, installing and equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping structures, athletic fields and sites?

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Bond Proposal II:

Shall Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties, Michigan, borrow the sun of not to exceed Twenty-Eight Million Six Hundred Sixty Thousand Dollars ($28,660,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, remodeling, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, additions to school buildings, and facilities; furnishing and refurnishing school buildings and facilities; and acquiring, installing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping structures, athletic fields, play fields, playgrounds and sites?

West Ottawa Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall West Ottawa Public Schools, Ottawa County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Two Hundred Thirty-Seven Million Dollars ($237,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

- erecting, remodeling, and equipping and re-equipping, school buildings, including structures, athletic fields, play fields, playgrounds, and other facilities, and parts of and additions to those facilities;

- furnishing and refurnishing new and remodeled school buildings and other facilities;

- acquiring, preparing, developing, and improving sites, and parts of and additions to sites, for school buildings, including structures, athletic fields, play fields, playgrounds, and other facilities;

- purchasing school buses and musical instruments; and

- acquiring, installing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology.

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 1.23 mills ($1.23 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0.25 mill net decrease over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.78 mills ($2.78 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

Three Rivers Mayor:

- Thomas J. Lowry

- Vernis Mims Jr.

Three Rivers City Commissioner At Large:

- Torrey Brown

- Jason Reeves

Three Rivers City Commissioner Ward 1:

- Pat Dane

- John G. Kish

Constantine Township Proposal to Approve Road Improvement Millage:

Shall Constantine Township impose an increase of up to 0.50 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for five (5) years, 2023 through 2027, inclusive, on all taxable real and personal property in the Township, including the Village of Constantine, for disbursement to Constantine Township for the purpose of local road repairs, upgrades, construction, improvement and maintenance purposes, which 0.50 mill increase will raise an estimated $63,888 in the first year the millage is levied?

FIRE PROTECTION AND AMBULANCE SERVICES SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

Shall Constantine Township have the authority to raise money by special assessment for the provision of Township-wide fire protection and ambulance services pursuant to the provisions of PA 33 of 1951, as amended?

Bronson Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal:

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2023 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate of 1.9766 mills ($1.9766 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) which may be assessed against all property in Bronson Community School District, Branch and St. Joseph Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $460,000 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy)?

Burr Oak Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal:

Shall the currently authorized millage rate of 2.9712 mills ($2.9712 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) which may be assessed against all property in Burr Oak Community Schools, St. Joseph County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $162,639 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Hartford City Commissioner:

- Dan Danger

- Gage Gardner

- Eric Germinder

- Mark Little

- Lindsy A. Morsaw

- Nancy Spoula

- Helen Sullivan

- Charles D. Weeden

Hartford Mayor:

- Ramon N. Beltran

- Richard A. Hall

South Haven City Council Member Ward 1:

- Victoria Kozlik Wall

- Letitia Wilkins

South Haven City Council Member Ward 2:

- Jeff Arnold

- Ryan Servatius

South Haven City Council Member Ward 3:

- Mary Hosley

- Scott Reinert

Gobles Fire Services Millage Increase:

Shall the limit on taxes which may be imposed each year for all property in the City of Gobles, Michigan be increased by 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value of real and personal property), for a period of five (5) years, 2024 through 2028, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for the provision of all lawful fire protection services, including personnel, equipment, vehicles and facilities, raising an estimated $23,099 the first year the millage is levied?

Decatur Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Decatur Public Schools, Van Buren and Cass Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eight Million Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($8,300,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for the school building; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a football team room/restroom/storage building and a softball restroom/storage building; erecting and equipping a greenhouse structure; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping athletic fields and facilities, and the site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 0 mill ($0.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.96 mill ($0.96 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $3,033,080 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $3,747,189. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is nineteen (19) years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7.43 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $22,295,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $4,421,542.

Gobles Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Gobles Public Schools, Van Buren and Allegan Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Seven Million Seven Hundred Seventy Thousand Dollars ($27,770,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the Middle/High School building; remodeling school buildings, including remodeling a portion of the elementary school building for early childhood classroom purposes; furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, and improving the site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 1.07 mills ($1.07 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-seven (27) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 4.65 mills ($4.65 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $2,303,626 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $735,446. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is ten (10) years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 9 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $7,985,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $527,336.

Hartford Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Hartford Public Schools, Van Buren County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Two Million Six Hundred Thousand Dollars ($22,600,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings and facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; and preparing, developing, and improving sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 3.00 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.84 mills ($3.84 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $6,966,174 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $10,462,308. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is twenty-nine (29) years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7.75 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $13,910,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0.

Lawrence Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Lawrence Public Schools, Van Buren County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Two Million One Hundred Sixty Thousand Dollars ($2,160,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: remodeling, equipping, and re-equipping school buildings, including partially replacing the Lawrence Junior/Senior High School roof; and improving and equipping an athletic facility?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 0.80 mill ($0.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is eight (8) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.76 mills ($1.76 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

Watervliet Public Schools Bond Proposal:

Shall Watervliet Public Schools, Berrien and Van Buren Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Nine Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($29,900,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to school buildings; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; erecting, furnishing, and equipping school buildings; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping athletic fields and facilities, driveways, parking areas, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 1.70 mills ($1.70 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.75 mills ($3.75 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $5,386,137 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $5,915,510. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 23 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $19,460,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0.

