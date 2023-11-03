Alpine Township voters to decide on the future of 530+ housing development

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The election is less than a week away, and one vote could make way for a new development that could bring hundreds of homes to Kent County.

Alpine Township Board trustees originally approved of this development.

Then, a group of individuals campaigned against it. So, they rallied enough signatures to get this project on the ballot for the community to decide on.

The 36-hole golf course off 4 Mile Road, like many in Kent County, is in the process of being converted into a housing development.

"So there's a lot of demand for housing," JTB Homes President Dale Kraker said.

Before being eyed for development, the Gracewil Country Club was a spot many went to play a round.

"You don't have to score well out here because it's a difficult course, and all the trees, you got to sort of maneuver around a lot of water that's on the course," Ken Sanders, who rallied for signatures for this to be on the ballot, said.

Alpine Township voters now have a choice. On Tuesday, they can choose to have the course rezoned to an Open Space Neighborhood compared to the original zoning of Low-Density Residential.

"It's a multi-generational type development, which is needed in Alpine Township. They haven't had any new condominium project developed since about 25 to 30 years ago," Kraker said.

Kraker says they plan to develop over 530 homes on the 280-acre property, which would be known as Wilder Crossings.

They're also planning to have 70 acres of green space.

"A mix of single-family homes and condominiums. And they vary in price range from around $300,000 to $650,000. And what we also have included in the open spaces, a lot of amenities, in terms of the clubhouse that was part of the golf course clubhouse, we're going to renovate," Kraker added.

"To put that many homes on this property is really sad. This is a beautiful piece of property. It is Alpine Township's rural character," Sanders added.

Sanders has lived in this area for 17 years. He says there's a concern about the added traffic and storm runoff. Sanders adds that he's not against development. His idea is fewer homes for this space.

"Take into consideration the harmonious nature of the neighborhood and build less homes so that we all are in sort of the same neighborhood," said Sanders.

A proposed neighborhood that the Alpine Township Planning Commission once shot down, but later in a 5-2 vote was approved by the board of trustees.

Sanders says he hopes the voters side with the Planning Commission's decision instead of the trustees.

"We're hopeful that the voters have their voice in that the township supervisor and the township board listen to those voices," Sanders said.

Kraker adds that if voters do say yes to this project, it would take around 20 years to complete.

"Say we were going to move forward with this project, you know, we probably wouldn't be building our first home until 2025. It just takes a lot of time and effort," Kraker said.

There is a strong demand for housing in Kent County. Housing Next did a study about the number of homes needed here.

They show Kent County needs around 35,000 new homes by the year 2027.

If voters turn down this proposal, the developer says they'll look at other options.

A reminder: polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

