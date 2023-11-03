GRPS $305M bond proposal on Tuesday’s ballot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A $305 million investment in Grand Rapids Public Schools is on the ballot this November.

GRPS says the bond would help address historical inequities, safety and security, staffing, infrastructure and nutritional services.

Several schools in the district had to close this fall due to extreme heat because some buildings do not have air conditioning.

Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby says the bond, if passed, would help fill that infrastructure gap.

Plus, after guns were brought into schools in four separate incidents last school year, this bond would help support additional security improvements.

“A yes vote means that we will have $305 million that we can use over the next eight years for our schools,” Dr. Roby explained. “That means not just the physical campuses, but also the experiences that young people— we want our young people to have our auditoriums, our playgrounds, technology, safe and secure entrances.”

This bond proposal would not increase taxes, only extend the existing tax rate.

