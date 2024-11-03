Northview Marching Band members unharmed after 15-car pileup that killed 4, hurt 17 others

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. — Four people are dead and 17 others are in the hospital after a fiery crash late Saturday night that involved a local high school marching band's trailer.

According to a Facebook post from the Northview Band Boosters, their students are safe after the massive pileup that happened in the area of I-96 near M-52 highway in Webberville.

In a statement on X, Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 11:42 p.m. Saturday. Troopers had just finished working with consumers energy to string power lines, and the expressway was being reopened. Many cars were stopped on the roadway.

A semi with trailer was heading westbound in the left lane approaching traffic. MSP says they think its driver didn't see that the cars were stationary, and couldn't stop in time. The truck hit several vehicles, causing a pileup that officers say involved as many as 15 vehicles, some (including the semi) hit hard enough that they caught fire.

MSP says at least 17 people were seriously hurt and hospitalized, and four people are confirmed to have died. Their identities have yet to be released.

Northview Band Boosters says no one from the band was hurt in the incident, but a trailer carrying instruments was damaged. The band was on their way home from state finals in Detroit.

MSP tells FOX 17 both west and eastbound I-96 to be closed while crews work to clear the roadway. The overpass will be inspected by MDOT for any damage from the fire.

This story is still developing, you can stick with FOX 17 for the latest updates as they're made available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube