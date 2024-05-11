Watch Now
NORTHERN LIGHTS: Will we see them again this weekend?

Strong geomagnetic storm results in vibrant Northern Lights
Northern Lights visible in West Michigan Friday night
Posted at 12:06 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 00:06:42-04

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan had an ideal seat to view the Northern Lights on Friday due to a strong geomagnetic storm. The region experienced a G5 level storm, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center. The last G5 event occurred in 2003.

G5 Alert - May 10, 2024 (2)_2.png

Here's a gallery of photos from across West Michigan!

David Diekema in Zeeland had a vibrant display of purple and green Northern Lights.

thumbnail_image1.jpg
Northern Lights in Zeeland, MI - Photo Credit: David Diekema

West Michigan could experience Northern Lights again this weekend, so get your cameras ready.

thumbnail_image6.jpg
Northern Lights in Zeeland, MI - Photo Credit: David Diekema

The Space Weather Prediction Center predicts additional Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) to pass through Earth's outer atmosphere this weekend.

Geomag Storms to Continue - May 10, 2024 (1)-1.png

If you take any photos, please email them to news@fox17online.com. Skies are anticipated to be dry and clear on Saturday night.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

