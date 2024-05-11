NORTHERN LIGHTS: Will we see them again this weekend?

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan had an ideal seat to view the Northern Lights on Friday due to a strong geomagnetic storm. The region experienced a G5 level storm, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center. The last G5 event occurred in 2003.

Space Weather Prediction Center

Here's a gallery of photos from across West Michigan!

David Diekema in Zeeland had a vibrant display of purple and green Northern Lights.

David Diekema Northern Lights in Zeeland, MI - Photo Credit: David Diekema

West Michigan could experience Northern Lights again this weekend, so get your cameras ready.

The Space Weather Prediction Center predicts additional Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) to pass through Earth's outer atmosphere this weekend.

Space Weather Prediction Center

If you take any photos, please email them to news@fox17online.com. Skies are anticipated to be dry and clear on Saturday night.

