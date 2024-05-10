Watch Now
YOUR PHOTOS: The Northern Lights in West Michigan!

A strong geo-magnetic storm made viewing the Northern Lights in West Michigan possible on Friday night

The solar flares are expected to begin hitting Earth's magnetic field on Friday and linger into Sunday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said that aurora may be visible overnight Friday into Saturday as far south as Alabama.

"Several strong flares have been observed over the past few days and were associated with a large and magnetically complex sunspot cluster (NOAA region 3664), which is 16 times the diameter of Earth. Additional solar activity is expected from the region," the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

The aurora viewline for Friday night stretches all the way to the southern border of Michigan and a G3 Geomagnetic (Strong) storm is predicted.

Northern lights The northern lights in Grand Rapids on Friday, May 10.Photo by: Josh Berry - Fox 17 Chris Zoladz northern lights Rockford The northern lights in Rockford on May 10.Photo by: Chris Zoladz Bob LaVallee Knapp Corner northern lights The northern lights in Grand Rapids on May 10.Photo by: Bob LaVallee David Diekema Zeeland northern lights The northern lights in Zeeland on May 10.Photo by: David Diekema Jon Holland northern lights The northern lights in Holland on May 10.Photo by: Jon Larmie Sanyon Grand Rapids northern lights The northern lights in Grand Rapids on May 10.Photo by: Larmie Sanyon - Fox 17 Sally Cory Grand Haven northern lights The northern lights in Grand Haven on May 10.Photo by: Sally Cory Hannah northern lights Grand Rapids The northern lights in Grand Rapids on May 10.Photo by: Hannah

