YOUR PHOTOS: The Northern Lights in West Michigan!

The solar flares are expected to begin hitting Earth's magnetic field on Friday and linger into Sunday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said that aurora may be visible overnight Friday into Saturday as far south as Alabama.

"Several strong flares have been observed over the past few days and were associated with a large and magnetically complex sunspot cluster (NOAA region 3664), which is 16 times the diameter of Earth. Additional solar activity is expected from the region," the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

The aurora viewline for Friday night stretches all the way to the southern border of Michigan and a G3 Geomagnetic (Strong) storm is predicted.