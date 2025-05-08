North Muskegon students lead “No Mow May” initiative to protect pollinators

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — A nationwide initiative to protect pollinators is gaining momentum in North Muskegon, thanks to the efforts of a student-run club at North Muskegon High School.

The initiative, named "No Mow May," encourages residents to forgo mowing their lawns to aid pollinators like bees and butterflies emerging from hibernation.

Tony Jarvis, a science teacher and club advisor, noted the detrimental impact conventional lawn care has on pollinator populations. "We know that due to habitat fragmentation, habitat loss, the current sort of conventional method of mowing our lawn has driven the overall pollinator population down nationwide," Jarvis said.

The initiative, propelled by the Environmental Club at North Muskegon high school, follows a year-long discussion.

Ruby Belmonte, President of the Environmental Club, explained, "This like community member, she wanted to do no mow May last year, she stopped mowing her lawn, and then she got into trouble with the City Council."

The club successfully presented their initiative to. city council back in March, ensuring residents who sign up won’t face fines for participating.

City Manager Sam Janson acknowledged the importance of lawn maintenance among residents. "If there's one thing that I know, it's that our residents are particular about their lawns, so we receive dozens of complaints every month during growing season," Janson commented.

The city ordinance mandates that grass must be under eight inches tall.

For this first trial year, 20 residents are participating, each paying $30 for a sign indicating their commitment to the initiative.

However, club members like Ella Caradonna are hopeful for expansion. "If we make this an annual thing, you know, more people will get into it. You know, we can always go back to the city council, you know, ask them, Hey, can we allow maybe a higher number than 20," Caradonna said.

Jordan Mutz, another club member highlighted the support it can bring for pollinators.

"After winter, all the pollinators are starting to come out from the grass, you know, the guts and stuff. The bees are starting to come out from hibernation. The butterflies are migrating here, and they need that extra food."

The initiative holds personal significance for the students involved. "I believe in North Muskegon, like, I've grown up here my whole life. And like, I think we do have the power to make a change," Caradonna expressed.

The city is considering permanent gardens for pollinators to inhabit and will look to expand "No Mow May" pending on feedback from the community in North Muskegon.

