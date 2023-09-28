No silver carp eDNA found in St. Joseph River after follow-up testing

LANSING, Mich. — A resampling taken from the St. Joseph River on Sept. 6 yielded no additional eDNA traces of silver carp.

This comes after routine testing returned a positive eDNA result for silver carp near Marina Island, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). That result appeared in one sample taken out of 220 total samples in June between Lake Michigan and Berrien Springs.

We’re told an equal number of samples were taken in the same area and none of them showed signs of eDNA belonging to bighead or silver carp.

“Based on all the available monitoring data, it is unlikely that live silver carp are present in the St. Joseph River,” says Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Lucas Nathan. “Even with this good news, we will continue to work with our Fish and Wildlife Service partners to monitor the river for any signs of invasive carp.”

The DNR says the USFWS has been monitoring eDNA tests, electrofishing and putting up nets in the St. Joseph River every month over the previous two summers in an effort to capture grass carp. No silver carp were caught in that time.

Anglers and boaters are urged to dispose bait appropriately and to clean and dry all boats and gear. If you catch invasive carp, file a report online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube