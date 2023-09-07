Traces of invasive silver carp detected in St. Joseph River

LANSING, Mich. — Routine testing for invasive carp yielded evidence of silver carp in the St. Joseph River this summer.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service collected the sample near St. Joseph and Benton Harbor.

We’re told only one sample out of 220 taken between Lake Michigan and Berrien Springs in June contained traces of silver carp.

“A positive eDNA sample does not necessarily indicate the presence of live fish,” explains DNR Fisheries Research Program Manager Seth Herbst. “It is possible for genetic material to be introduced from other sources, such as boats or fishing equipment used in another state where invasive carp are present, then transported and used in Michigan waters.”

Invasive Carp Regional Coordinating Committee via the Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The DNR says the positive sample was taken in front of a marina near Marina Island, which may indicate boater traffic as a contributing factor.

Another sampling from the St. Joseph River taken this week is expected to undergo processing soon. The DNR tells us additional actions will be considered if more evidence of silver carp is detected.

Boaters and anglers are asked to dispose bait appropriately and to keep their boats and gear clean and dry.

Report suspected invasive fish to the state of Michigan’s website.

