NHBP Health Clinic hosts free mobile mammogram event in Grand Rapids

mobile mammography.JPG
FOX 17
mobile mammography.JPG
mobile mammography inside van.JPG
wide shot of bus.JPG
Posted at 2:13 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 14:13:01-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Thursday a mobile mammography event had a special focus.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Health Clinic hosted the event in Grand Rapids.

They offered free 15-minute mammograms with hopes that the event will ease fear over doctor visits and raise awareness about the importance of the scans.

mobile mammography inside van.JPG

Especially because doctors say breast cancer is most treatable and curable when it is detected early.

“Breast cancer is the number one cancer diagnosis for Native American women, they are 7% more likely to get breast cancer. And breast cancer is the number two cause of death for Native American women,” explained Lisa Walker, community health representative. “I would say don't be afraid. It doesn't hurt all that much. You know, it's peace of mind for yourself and for your family.”

wide shot of bus.JPG

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends that women get yearly mammograms once they reach 40.

IYGACAB 480X360.png

