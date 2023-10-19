NHBP Health Clinic hosts free mobile mammogram event in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Thursday a mobile mammography event had a special focus.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Health Clinic hosted the event in Grand Rapids.

They offered free 15-minute mammograms with hopes that the event will ease fear over doctor visits and raise awareness about the importance of the scans.

Especially because doctors say breast cancer is most treatable and curable when it is detected early.

“Breast cancer is the number one cancer diagnosis for Native American women, they are 7% more likely to get breast cancer. And breast cancer is the number two cause of death for Native American women,” explained Lisa Walker, community health representative. “I would say don't be afraid. It doesn't hurt all that much. You know, it's peace of mind for yourself and for your family.”

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends that women get yearly mammograms once they reach 40.

