New U.S. Attorney appointed to the Western District of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Justice Department has appointed Timothy VerHey to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed VerHey to serve as Interim United States Attorney on July 21 and he was formally sworn in by Chief United States District Court Judge Hala Y. Jarbou.

The United States Department of Justice

According to the DOJ, VerHey has worked as a federal prosecutor in Grand Rapids for nearly 35 years and has prosecuted all manner of crimes ranging from international fraud, domestic terrorism, capital murder, drug offenses, child sex offenses and violent crime.

The Western District of Michigan encompasses 1.6 million people and covers the western half of the lower peninsula and all the upper peninsula of the State.

VerHey will lead a staff of approximately 70 prosecutors, civil litigators and support staff.

“I am honored that Attorney General Bondi has asked me to serve as the U.S. Attorney for this district," said U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey. "The people of West Michigan expect that I and the members of this office will apply federal law in a fair and effective manner, and that is exactly what we will do.”

VerHey steps in after former U.S. Attorney Mark Totten resigned before President Donald Trump took office in January.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube