State guide updated on which fish are safe to catch and eat

LANSING, Mich. — An updated guide to which fish caught or bought in Michigan are safe to eat is now available.

Called the 2025 Eat Safe Fish Guide, it offers specific guidelines to eating fish species by county — plus Lake Michigan — where the fish may be caught.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services regularly examines fish from the state's lakes and rivers for dangerous chemicals, including PFAS and PFOS.

PFOS is a specific type of PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” used for decades in non-stick cookware, stain-resistant clothing, and firefighting foam, says the U.S. Geological Survey.

The health department says PFOS—or perfluorooctane sulfonate—has been determined to be more toxic to humans than previously believed.

The updated “2025 Eat Safe Fish Guide” reflects this new understanding.

Although the health department emphasizes that the recommendations in the guide are not laws or regulations, they provide comprehensive guidelines for fish consumption.

For example, among all fish caught in Lake Michigan, only carp is listed as “do not eat.” In contrast, coho salmon is considered safe to eat only once a month. Additionally, nearly all fish species caught in the Kalamazoo River and its local lakes are categorized as “do not eat.”

The state health department also monitors lead content in fish.

Local recommendations can be checked by county in the guide.

Every individual who purchases a fishing license in Michigan receives a free copy of the “Eat Safe Fish Guide.”

You can review contents of the guide here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

