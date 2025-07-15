New pickleball hub "Dinks and Dingers" opens in Kentwood amid construction challenges

KENTWOOD, Mich. — As pickle ball continues to gain popularity in West Michigan, a new business dedicated to the sport has opened its doors in Kentwood.

Dinks and Dingers, an indoor pickleball and wiffle ball facility, offers a restaurant and bar alongside six indoor courts and a wiffle ball field.

Andy Anderson, the owner of Dinks and Dingers, emphasized the accessibility of pickleball.

"It's something that anybody can play like, you don't. It's not like tennis, where there's a lot of running around. It's a large court. It's a small court. Anybody can play," Anderson said.

WXMI The opening day for the public is scheduled for Thursday.

However, the excitement of opening the new facility came with unexpected challenges due to construction on Broadmoor Avenue (M37).

"I didn't know about it until two weeks before they're gonna close it," Anderson remarked.

The northbound lanes recently reopened for July 4th after months of closure, affecting the initial planned opening of Dinks and Dingers.

"I was kind of irate when I found out. I was, like, super pissed off because we were supposed to open in June."

WXMI The Broadmoor construction project in Kentwood has been going on for months now.

Despite delays, "Dinks and Dingers" opens officially to the public on Thursday, July 17. Anderson remains optimistic about the opening week, undeterred by ongoing resurfacing affecting southbound lanes.

"I know that people who love pickleball will find a way," he said.

Dinks and Dingers offers open play for all from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily, with options to sign up for a membership.

