New GR United Rocket League cheer team building sisterhood, creating positive space for girls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new cheer team in Grand Rapids aims to build a sisterhood, while also getting kids more involved and off the streets.

If you’ve got spirit, they want to hear it! The newly formed Grand Rapids United Rocket League Cheerleaders have been practicing for two weeks. They’re preparing to cheer on a new football league which FOX 17 told you about back in April.

“We want more girls to get out and experience new things. you know, besides sitting on a computer all day, we want them to come and cheer,” said Markia Pruitt, Co-Director of Cheerleading and Operations.

She and Coach Darmieka France are no strangers to the sport. Both cheered in middle and high school, and have even done so competitively.

They’re looking forward to taking their skills and pouring into girls around Grand Rapids ages 5-12, being mentors on the field and teaching them different stunts.

9-year-old Skylar Dawson is new to cheerleading. Her mom signed her up so that she could be a part of a team and learn responsibility. In the two weeks that her daughter has been cheering with the United Rocket League, she’s seen her grow tremendously.

“I'm seeing her evolve and not be so shy, and be more vocal,” said Jasmine Burns.

She also says, it's more than just cheering. But creating a positive space for kids and pushing them towards success — through teamwork, discipline and dedication.

“It's very important because otherwise they're just at home in their electronics, or on the streets and doing things that they really shouldn't be doing, so this keeps them active and keeps them involved,” said Burns.

If you’re interested in the United Rocket League Cheer Team, spaces are still available. You can sign-up on their website.

The team’s first game is August 26th at Riverside Park.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube