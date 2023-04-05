Grand Rapids Rocket League bringing back community football to the inner city

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A group of men coming together to bring back something they say is missing in the inner city of Grand Rapids — a community football league. Years ago, there were many local football leagues in the area. However, due to funding, those games went away. Now, a group of men are working to bring them back, while also preparing kids for the future.

“What you see back here, just playing with your friends, getting out practicing, trying to win the game. If not, coming back and doing it all over again,” said Faustino Garcia at Tuesday’s practice for the Grand Rapids Rocket League. He remembers being excited for days like this, when he was kid. “We just want to bring that feeling back,” said Garica.

He says inner city leagues died years ago due to a lack of funding and space to host games. However, it’s something that’s needed in the community, to give kids something positive and productive to do.

“We notice things like the 'KIA boys' and all these break-ins, all this stuff that's going on in the community, and we noticed that there's nothing for these kids to do,” explained Keyven Welch. “We're just using football as a tool to get these kids active, open, and have an opportunity just to open their eyes up and open their minds to different things.”

Keyven Welch and his brother Javon are founders of the Grand Rapids United Rocket Football League, teaching kids ages 4-12 skills on and off the field.

“Tuesdays will be geared towards tutoring and helping our kids with problematic areas in education,” said Welch.

There are also weeks in their schedule that will be dedicated to keeping the kids active in the community by volunteering and giving back. The rain forced the league to practice indoors at Baxter Community Center. For some kids, like Sammie Mcintosh, it’s all fun and games.

“My favorite part is coming here, having fun, and making sure that team is ready to play football. We don't win a championship, it's okay because at least we had some fun,” said Mcintosh.

For others like Keyven Welch Jr., it’s just the beginning to a hopeful career in the NFL.

“My dream, I've always wanted to go to the championship,” said Welch.

Those lessons coaches are trying to teach are already sticking.

“Teamwork makes the dream work, if you try hard, do your best and don't give up,” said Keyven Welch Jr.

Co-founder and Coach Javon Welch says that when the kids succeed, we all succeed.

The Rocket Football League does cost money, but organizers are trying to make it as affordable as possible so that everyone can play. Their first game is August 26th at Riverside Park. If you’d like to donate or sign your kid up, check out their website here.

