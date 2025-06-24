Byron Township is one of the fasting growing communities in West Michigan

A second fire station was needed, to help cover calls of service that are increasing over the years.

The 36 miles of coverage will be enhanced thanks to the new fire station on the way.

Byron Township is experiencing rapid growth, both in population and in infrastructure. This expansion is prompting an increase in calls for the local fire department, leading to the construction of a new fire station, which aims to improve response times for the community.

Supervisor Don Tillema noted the area's development, attributing growth to the township's appealing qualities.

"We got a good school system, still a little bit country, you know, but it's getting busier. Traffic is way busier," he said.

The township's fire department is adapting to this growth. Fire Chief Bryan Looman reported a significant rise in call volume.

"Ten years ago, it was in the seven hundreds per year, and this year, we're on pace for close to 1700," Looman said. "This increase has necessitated a move to 24-hour staffing."

Byron Township Other than 2023, calls of service have only gone up in Byron Township.

The growth has also driven the need for a second fire station. Byron had partnered with Gaines Township Fire since 1955, but according to Tillema, they reached a point where they wanted to operate independently.

"Finally, we got to a point where, well, we're in a position where we want to split it up," he explained.

Failing to agree on a buyout, Byron Township opted to build its own facility.

"So we built a new station in Cutlerville, right behind McDonald's, right by M6 and 131, so that's just about completed," Tillema said.

New fire station set to enhance emergency response in growing Byron Township

This strategic move aims to improve response times, an essential factor in emergency services.

"Response time is huge, yeah. So, to try to get a good response time, we put the stations where the calls are," emphasized Tillema, who has experience as a firefighter.

The fire department plans to expand its team by hiring six new firefighters to complement the current staff of ten, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the township's full 36 square miles.

Looman explained, "We'll have the full 36 square miles of our township that will cover, so for us to try to run all that from one station was not practical, which is why a second station is necessary."

The new station is expected to begin operations on September 22.

