NEW DETAILS: Reported shooting at hotel a week before 21-year-old man's death

Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 05, 2023
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police are investigating the shooting death of a young man at a local hotel.

The homicide happened Saturday evening at the Delta Hotel on 28th Street SE.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. and found a 21-year-old who was hurt.

Emergency crews tried to save him, but were unable to and pronounced him dead at the scene.

It’s the second reported shooting at the hotel within the past week.

On February 25, around 5:30 a.m., officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, which was considered non-life threatening.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear if either case is related.

FOX 17 reached out to Marriott International, who owns the hotel, about customer safety and protocols, but has not heard back.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

