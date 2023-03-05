Watch Now
Police: 21-year-old dead after hotel shooting

Posted at 10:22 PM, Mar 04, 2023
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 21-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday evening, according to the Kentwood Police Department.

Officers responded to the Delta Hotel on 28th Street SE just before 7 p.m.

They say there was a shooting, and they found a 21-year-old man who had died on scene.

Police have not announced any suspect information or if they’ve made any arrests; however, they do not believe the public is in danger.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

