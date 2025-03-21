'Never Give Up': Michigan man on living with MS and the fight for a cure

WYOMING, Mich — Chad Bolema's life changed the day he learned he had Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Bolema, who was 26 years old at the time, received the diagnosis after more than a year of medical challenges.

"Just kind of threw me for a huge loop. I didn't know what to expect," he told FOX 17 News. "It was very difficult and very scary."

FOX 17 visited Bolema at his Wyoming home, which has been renovated to account for his condition.

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease affecting a person's central nervous system.

In Bolema's case, it impacts his balance and mobility.

"There's no cure for it, there's treatments to help slow it down. But everybody's different with MS," Bolema explained.

Bolema sought out treatment at the University of Michigan.

Thanks to an experimental drug, the father of two has been able to regain his mobility and keep his symptoms at bay.

"It's called ECP, or extra corporeal photopheresis, and it's never been used in MS before," Bolema told FOX 17 News. "I'm the first one in the US to do it for MS... within three months, I was walking using my walker."

Bolema's oldest daughter, also diagnosed with MS at age 18, is now undergoing the same treatment.

"I was able to catch that sooner and get her into a doctor," he said. "She actually sees the same neurologist that I see."

The Wyoming father has become an advocate for MS awareness.

He's spent years raising money for the MS Society in West Michigan and also serves as a Michigan Ambassador for the Florida-based MS Foundation.

Bolema estimates he's raised nearly $20,000 for critical research, and like the saying tattooed on his arm, he will 'never give up' on his ultimate goal.

"The more people know about it, the more they can help, the more they can raise funds," he said. "I'm going to help try to spread as much as I can so we can find a cure."

Bolema is holding a fundraiser for the MS Foundation on Saturday, March 22nd at Marge's Donut Den (1751 28th St SW, Wyoming) from 8 a.m. to noon.

To learn more about the MS Foundation, click here.

