Neighboring business responds after deadly fire: 'I care about my neighbors. I care about humanity'

PLANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After flames broke out at a building in northeast Grand Rapids, the wreckage leaves one family grieving and another without a home.

Steven Dood. 71, died in the fire, which burned through an apartment building above an insurance company on Plainfield Avenue, near Coit Avenue.

In another unit, mother and her three children lost their home.

Neighbor Dwin Dykema owns Bella Rosa, a dress store next door. Her business has minor smoke damage, but nothing compares to the loss next door.

“I’m concerned about the gal who lived upstairs…with her three kids. And I’m sad about the guy, too. That passed,” Dykema said.

Dwin says she had a sleepless night on Sunday. She woke up to a bunch of calls from her daughter, checking on her. Dykema says thankfully, she's okay.

But caring about her neighbors won't fade from her consciousness any time soon.

“A loss like this is really.. I’m not suffering.. so I feel very protected...but for what she’s going through,” Dykema said.

"I do care about my neighbors. I care about humanity."

