National Night Out aims for deeper community connection

MICHIGAN — Every year, police and fire departments join city leaders to host events hoping for better connection with the communities they serve during National Night Out.

This year, West Michigan city officials plan to pull out all the stops in several cities and towns.

COMSTOCK TWP

Comstock Township is hosting a community event at Merrill Park from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is bringing their mounted division, while the Comstock Township Fire Department promises something with a little more horse-power for kids of all ages to explore.

The town will have free hotdogs, ice cream and water while supplies last.

WALKER

The City of Walker will host their event at Feyen Zylstra on Hillside Drive.

They're expecting over 1,000 people— including Mayor Gary Carey.

Families will enjoy prize giveaways, bounce houses, games, music, food, and more.

GRAND RAPIDS

The City of Grand Rapids is hosting several events across the city— including free admission to city park pools from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The block parties promise food, music and much more.

City leaders, Police, and Fire fighters will be there as well.

KENTWOOD

Kentwood is hosting events at Ada Bible Church from 5 to 8 p.m. and Pentacostals Church from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kids can come meet their local police and fire fighters— as well as McGruff the Crime Dog.

National Night Out started in the 80's to a network of law enforcement agencies and volunteers from crime-prevention groups across the country— all working to promote thriving neighborhoods that work together with police and city officials to reduce crime.

All National Night Out events are free and family-friendly.