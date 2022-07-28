City offers free admission to pools on National Night Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — National Night Out (August 2nd) encourages people to spend time outside with friends and neighbors and cities like Kalamazoo, Big Rapids, and hundreds more across the country are part of the push to reduce crime by bringing communities together.
“National Night Out is a time when residents can reclaim their streets in a fun and positive way,” Julie Niemchick, GRPD crime prevention coordinator tells us.
This year Grand Rapids is waiving entry fees to all three city pools. Swimmers of all ages can enjoy facilities at Briggs Park, Martin Luther King Park, and Richmond Park from 5:30 to 7 that night.
Several neighborhoods are also hosting family-friendly events throughout the city.
Grand Rapids Police and Fire—along with representatives from several city departments— will be visiting events listed below to raise awareness of crime prevention programs aimed at empowering people to make positive change in their own neighborhoods.
|Sponsor
|Location
|List of Activities
|Baxter Neigh. Assoc.
|1011 Baxter St. Joe Taylor Park
|Music, food, games, resource tables
|Berkley HillsChurch
|Berkley Hills Church Parking Lot1670 Ball Ave NE
|Games for all ages, inflatables, shaved ice Carnival food, and petting zoo.
|Creston Neighborhood
|Briggs Park 324 Knapp St.
|Resource & vendor tables, Food, games, arts & craft activities.
|Fuller Area Neighbors & MLK Neighborhood Assoc.
|Fuller Ave Church1239 Fuller SE Parking Lot
|Garfield Park Neighborhood Association
|Garfield Park
|Story time in the park, Informational tables and family activities. PBP 1st &3rd Wards voting. Snacks provided
|Heritage HillAssociation
|Pleasant Park400 Pleasant St., SE
John Ball Area Neighbors /
West Grand Neighborhood Org.
|Lincoln Park1120 Bridge NWPark Lodge Bldg.
|Food Trucks, resource tables, kids’ activities, Super Heroes and zoo animals.
|Neighbors of Belknap Lookout
|701 Coit Ave NE
|Informational tables and back to school tables sales, games for kids and adults. Ready to eat snacks and desserts. Information on Participatory Budgeting.
|NECAA
|Beckwith Hills Christian Reformed 2100 Chelsea NE
|Grand opening of the Beckwith Hills Community Playground with music, food games for kids and adults.
|Ottawa Hills
|1050 Iroquois SE Grand Rapids Christian
|Kid’s activities, animals, face painting and ice cream.
|RooseveltPark
|1205 Grandville/Cesar Chavez Ave. (Cesar Chavez Elementary)
|Games, giveaways, and ice cream.