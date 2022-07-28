City offers free admission to pools on National Night Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — National Night Out (August 2nd) encourages people to spend time outside with friends and neighbors and cities like Kalamazoo, Big Rapids, and hundreds more across the country are part of the push to reduce crime by bringing communities together.

“National Night Out is a time when residents can reclaim their streets in a fun and positive way,” Julie Niemchick, GRPD crime prevention coordinator tells us.

This year Grand Rapids is waiving entry fees to all three city pools. Swimmers of all ages can enjoy facilities at Briggs Park, Martin Luther King Park, and Richmond Park from 5:30 to 7 that night.

Several neighborhoods are also hosting family-friendly events throughout the city.

Grand Rapids Police and Fire—along with representatives from several city departments— will be visiting events listed below to raise awareness of crime prevention programs aimed at empowering people to make positive change in their own neighborhoods.

