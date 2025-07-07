MUSKEOGN, Mich. — Muskegon-based artist Bryan Snuffer has created a tribute to honor Casnovia Township Fire Department Deputy Chief Sam Deems, who was killed in a two-car crash in Kent County on June 24.

Casnovia Township Fire Department

The 25-year-old was on his way to work when police say his car caught fire, and he died at the scene. The other driver, 72-year-old Diane Brady, was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

WATCH: Muskegon man creates portrait to honor Casnovia deputy fire chief killed in crash

Muskegon man creates portrait to honor Casnovia deputy fire chief killed in crash

Snuffer, who primarily works as a military illustrator, painted a portrait of Deems as a way to honor his memory and support his family.

Casnovia Township Fire Department & Bryan Snuffer



"Right away, I just wanted to do a painting and get it to the family," Snuffer said.

Bryan Snuffer

The portrait took Snuffer eight hours to complete, and throughout the process, Deems's wife, Morgan, was top of mind.

"I hope that it goes to his wife, just plain and simple," Snuffer said.

Although Snuffer never met Deems, the deputy chief's impact went far beyond the Casnovia Township Fire Department.

"I knew Sam impacted the community, but this is way more than what I ever would have expected," Morgan Deems said.

The Casnovia Township Fire Department released a statement on Facebook honoring Deems, which reads, in part: "Sam was a firefighter like no other. He served with passion, heart, and an unwavering commitment to this community."

FOX17

So the heart behind this portrait, Snuffer says, is simple: "We'll never forget."

The department released their final call on the day Deems was laid to rest: "Deputy Chief Deems, your watch has ended, your duty is complete. Rest peacefully, we have it from here."

Snuffer says the portrait will soon go to Muskegon County Dispatch, which is organizing a presentation of the painting to the Deems family.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube