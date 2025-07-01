Beloved Deputy Fire Chief Sam Deems mourned by colleagues and community

RAVENNA, Mich — A sea of first responders and officials gathered in Ravenna on Tuesday to honor the memory of Deputy Fire Chief Sam Deems, who passed away in June.

"Matthew 14:27, but Jesus said to Them, take courage, it is I, do not be afraid. Sam had that tattoo on his right shoulder," said Dennis Deems, Sam's father.

The words his father shared – duty, honor, pride, compassion, and commitment – were the values that guided Sam's life, according to those who knew him best.

"I'd like to challenge each and every one of you here today, to take these values as seriously as Sam did," Dennis Deems told the large crowd that filled the Ravenna High School gymnasium.

Meghan, the Chief Operations Officer for the Rockford Fire Department, described Sam as a leader who led by example.

"He led by example, with kindness, integrity, and unwavering commitment to his team," Meghan said. "He made people feel seen, heard, and valued, that's a rare gift and it's what made him so special."

After the funeral service, officials marched out to make way for Sam, giving him one final salute before saying goodbye.

"On behalf of our family, thank you all for all for showing your love and support throughout this difficult time," Dennis Deems concluded.

