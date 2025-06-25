Casnovia Township Fire Department says deputy chief was killed in crash

CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Casnovia Township Fire Department says their deputy chief has passed away.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, 25-year-old Sam Deems was killed in a car crash on Tuesday, June 24. No other details were immediately available.

The post reads in part, "Sam was a firefighter like no other. He served with passion, heart, and an unwavering commitment to this community. He had a deep love for saving lives and making a difference wherever he could. Sam truly embodied the spirit of service."

The department says they will share more details with the community as they become available, but they ask that people to keep Sam's family in their thoughts and prayers.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube