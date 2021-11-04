MSU police focus on Red Cedar River during search for missing person

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University police say they’re focusing in on the last known location of a missing 18-year-old and don’t suspect foul play.

Brendan Santo was last seen close to Red Cedar River and that’s where police are currently concentrating their efforts, according to a news release Thursday.

However, they continue to investigate other possibilities as well.

Specialized resources from the Michigan State Police Marine Serves Division, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Capital Area Dive Team are being used during the intensive search of the river.

Police haven’t received other reports of missing individuals.

They also don’t believe Santo intended to harm himself.

Though police have reviewed cellular, smartphone and GPS data – which is also being reviewed by the FBI – they haven’t recovered Santo’s phone and records don’t show any current activity.

Community members are encouraged to keep an eye out for Santo and report any tips or information to investigators.

MSP police can be reached at 517-355-2221 or tips@police.msu.edu.

READ MORE: Michigan State University police looking for missing 18-year-old