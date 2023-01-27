Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSP identifies victims in Berrien Twp. double-fatal crash

MSP 08082021
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 08082021
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 12:02:56-05

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The victims in a double-fatal crash that occurred in Berrien County earlier this week have been identified.

The crash happened in Berrien Township Tuesday night when the driver lost control and hit a tree along M-139, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

Troopers have since identified the victims as 60-year-old Jeffrey Downey from Baroda and 80-year-old Dolores Downy from Niles.

Their relation to each other is not currently known.

READ MORE: 2 dead after car hits tree in Berrien Township

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered