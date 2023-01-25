2 dead after car hits tree in Berrien Township

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were pronounced dead after a crash in Berrien Township Tuesday night.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash took place along M-139 near Scherr Road at about 9:15 p.m.

We’re told a passenger car was driving south when the driver lost control, left the road and hit a tree.

The two people in the vehicle, a 60-year-old man from Baroda and an 80-year-old woman from Niles, were killed in the crash, according to MSP.

Troopers say both victims had seat belts on.

The crash remains under investigation.

MSP credits the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, SMACS Ambulance and the Pipestone-Berrien-Eau Claire Fire Department for their assistance in the case.

