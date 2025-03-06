MSP helicopter helps find man who became disoriented on his own acreage

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A team of Michigan State Police troopers helped rescue an elderly man who became disoriented on his own property this past weekend.

A woman in Van Buren County's rural Almena Township called after her husband had been gone for hours, still not returning home as darkness fell and the temperature dropped below 20 degrees. The man left on his gator to check his 200-acre property in the late afternoon.

Troopers and a K9 team eventually found him with his gator stuck in a heavily wooded area. The man was chilled and disoriented, unable to direct police on how to get back to his house.

A state police helicopter helped guide the troopers back to the man's home.

Watch video from the helicopter below

MSP helicopter helps find man disoriented on his own property

The 86-year-old was treated by an ambulance, but needed no other medical attention.

