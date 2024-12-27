MSP: Gun Lake Marina boat fires under investigation, likely intentional

GUN LAKE MARINA BOAT FIRES INVESTIGATION — Michigan State Police believe several boats on fire Thursday morning at Gun Lake Marina were intentional and are investigating the incident as criminal. Police responded to the fires on Patterson Road near 124th Avenue in Shelbyville in Allegan County. Police say fire damage was contained to three boats due to the quick response by Wayland Fire, assisted by Orangeville, Martin, and Yankee Springs Fire Departments.

No one was injured. No arrests have been made at this time. FOX 17 will provide updates as they become available.

Anyone with information as to who is responsible for the fire is asked to contact the MSP Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.

