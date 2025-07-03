WEST MICHIGAN — Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes this week in West Michigan, serving as a reminder for drivers to be aware of bikers on the road, especially in these summer months.

Motorcycle safety in focus following two West Michigan deaths in separate bike crashes

Authorities believe one biker died after hitting a deer in Kent County, while another biker was killed in a crash with a car in Ionia County.

According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts (MTCF), 84% of motorcycle crashes with another vehicle happen on busy streets when vehicles are turning left.

In 2023, MTCF reported 3,056 Michigan motorcycle crashes, where 165 were fatal.

The Michigan Department of State notes that most crashes occur from Friday to Sunday, with more than 610,000 licensed motorcyclists in the state.

An analysis of Michigan crash data from 2021-2023, according to MTCF, shows 53% of fatal motorcycle crashes involving another vehicle happen between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., with the highest amount occurring between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The state recommends several safety tips for drivers sharing the road with motorcyclists:



Keep your distance when following a motorcyclist, as many slow down by downshifting without activating brake lights.

Be cautious at intersections and look twice before turning, especially when turning left.

Remember that 84% of motorcycle-vehicle crashes happen on city streets rather than highways.

Additional driving tips and information about motorcycle safety are available here.

