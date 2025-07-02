Motorcyclist found dead in northern Kent County identified

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The motorcyclist found dead in a clump of thick grass on Monday has been identified as a 26-year-old from Sand Lake.

A Kent County Drain Commission worker inspecting drains along 21 Mile Road near Keller Avenue discovered the body of Tedrick Tremin on June 30 around 2 p.m.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office believes Tremin was headed east on 21 Mile Road in the afternoon or evening of Sunday, June 29 when he hit a deer.

The motorcycle and driver were both resting in thick grass off the road. Neither was visible from the road and it appeared the crash went unnoticed.

The 26-year-old was wearing a helmet and protective jacket.

The crash remains under investigation.

