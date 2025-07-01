Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash on M-66

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist died in a crash early Tuesday morning on M-66 in Ionia County.

The motorcycle collided into the back of a vehicle which had just pulled out of a service station near M-66 and Grand River Avenue, according to Michigan State Police.

The motorcyclist wasn't able to stop for the slower moving vehicle. The 61-year-old was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.

M-66 was closed for several hours from when the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m.

The investigation into the crash remains open.

