Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

More than 34K without power as heavy snow blankets West Michigan

Consumers Energy
FOX 17
Consumers Energy
Posted at 2023-10-31T16:26:41-0400
and last updated 2023-10-31 17:21:27-04

(WXMI) — More than 30,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power as heavy snow blankets West Michigan.

Outages mostly affect the north side of the region, according to the energy service provider's outage map.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports Muskegon witnessed record-breaking snowfall for Halloween. The exact amount of snowfall is still pending a report expected sometime this evening.

READ MORE: Muskegon Co. Road Commission spreads salt, not sweets on Halloween

READ MORE: Winter Weather Advisory, Gale Warning, and Hazardous Weather Outlook issued today

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book