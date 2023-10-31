More than 34K without power as heavy snow blankets West Michigan

(WXMI) — More than 30,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power as heavy snow blankets West Michigan.

Outages mostly affect the north side of the region, according to the energy service provider's outage map.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports Muskegon witnessed record-breaking snowfall for Halloween. The exact amount of snowfall is still pending a report expected sometime this evening.

