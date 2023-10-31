Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory, Gale Warning, and Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for Halloween

Halloween 2023 Forecast.png
FOX 17 // National Weather Service
Halloween 2023 Forecast.png
Posted at 5:06 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 05:06:17-04

Michigan's winter is hitting hard this Halloween— causing dangerous conditions the length of the lakeshore and extending inland.

Winter Weather Advisory
Issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, and Ottawa Counties, snow is expected from 8 a.m. to midnight Tuesday with wind gusts putting temps into the 20s.

The National Weather Service is calling for up to 6" gathering mostly on grassy areas and higher amounts are possible the farther north you go.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Tuesday Northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio can expect snow squalls causing rapidly reduced visibility in the evening. Any accumulations will likely be confined to grassy surfaces and amount to less than an inch.
10.31.23 grr nws map.png

Gale Warning
From 3 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday 

Mariners are warned to stay off Lake Michigan from Whitehall MI all the way to the border. Winds will get up to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and could capsize or damage boats. Waves are expected to be 7-11'.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

