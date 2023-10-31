Winter Weather Advisory, Gale Warning, and Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for Halloween

Michigan's winter is hitting hard this Halloween— causing dangerous conditions the length of the lakeshore and extending inland.

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, and Ottawa Counties, snow is expected from 8 a.m. to midnight Tuesday with wind gusts putting temps into the 20s.



The National Weather Service is calling for up to 6" gathering mostly on grassy areas and higher amounts are possible the farther north you go.

Hazardous Weather Outlook



Tuesday Northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio can expect snow squalls causing rapidly reduced visibility in the evening. Any accumulations will likely be confined to grassy surfaces and amount to less than an inch.

National Weather Service

Gale Warning

From 3 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday



Mariners are warned to stay off Lake Michigan from Whitehall MI all the way to the border. Winds will get up to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and could capsize or damage boats. Waves are expected to be 7-11'.