More than 130,000 electric customers loose power after severe storm

WEST MICHIGAN — More than 130,000 power customers have no electricity this morning after a wave of severe storms rolled through West Michigan.

Based on numbers from several utility companies, the majority of outages are based in a line from Muskegon County to Kalamazoo County.

Consumers Energy reports it has more than 132,000 customers across the state without power. Most of those outages are in West Michigan.

Indiana Michigan Power says nearly 6,000 customers in Michigan don't have electric service.

Restoration efforts are underway, but with the widespread damage it's not yet known how long it will take to get the lights back on.

If you spot a downed power line, do not approach it. You can report a downed power line through a call to 911 or by calling your local power company.

What to do with your food

No power means refrigerators and freezers will not be able to keep food cold. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends the following:



Have a refrigerator thermometer.

Know where you can get dry ice.

Keep on hand a few days worth of ready-to-eat foods that do not require cooking or cooling, which depend on electricity.

When the Power Goes Out

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened.

Refrigerators should be kept at 40° F or below for proper food storage.

Once the Power is Restored

Check the temperature inside of your refrigerator and freezer.

If an appliance thermometer was kept in the freezer, check the temperature when the power comes back on. If the freezer thermometer reads 40° F or below, the food is safe and may be refrozen.

If a thermometer has not been kept in the freezer, check each package of food to determine its safety. You can't rely on appearance or odor. If the food still contains ice crystals or is 40° F or below, it is safe to refreeze or cook.

Refrigerated food should be safe as long as the power was out for no more than 4 hours. Keep the door closed as much as possible.

Discard any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs or leftovers) that has been above 40° F for two hours or more.

