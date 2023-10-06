Mom, son push for 'Jayden's Law' allowing kids to use medical cannabis at school

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan legalized medical marijuana 15 years ago to help treat conditions like cancer, arthritis, autism, chronic pain, severe nausea and even seizures.

Michiganders must be 18 to get a medical marijuana card; however, kids under 18 can get a registered card with parental and physician approval.

Right now, those kids cannot take that medication on school property, but advocates say having to leave campus disrupts their day.

For the last five years, Amie and Jayden Carter of Genesee County have been working to change that.

"Jayden's Law" was first introduced to the Michigan Legislature in 2021 under a Republican majority— it didn't go anywhere. But now, the Carters have hope and say, if passed, this could be life-changing for these kids.

Amie Carter Amie and Jayden Carter have been pushing for "Jayden's Law," since 2018. The legislation would allow pediatric patients with medical marijuana prescriptions to take their medicine at school.

16-year-old Jayden lights up when you ask him about music. "From Tupac to Elton John to Stevie Wonder, I love all music. Breaking Benjamin, Jelly Roll, Three 6 Mafia, I just, I love music," he said.

He says he works hard "trying to make myself happy every single day to the best of my ability."

But, it has taken years to get to this point.

At just two-and-a-half years old, Jayden was diagnosed with oppositional defiant disorder, autism and ADHD. Over the years, his Mom Amie has struggled to find medication that helps him and combats his aggressive and violent behavior.

Amie Carter Amie says police came to her house 127 times in five years, and Jayden had over 300 days of hospitalizations. It wasn't until he started taking medical marijuana that his behavior changed.

Amie tells FOX 17 it got to a point where the police came to her house 127 times in five years, and Jayden had more than 300 days of hospitalizations. It was so bad, that Amie almost lost parental rights because Child Protective Services was worried that Jayden would hurt her.

At the age of nine, Jayden was prescribed a medical marijuana card.

"It's almost as if it opened that door for him to be able to start processing. It slowed him down," Amie explained.

As Jayden puts it, it "unlocked" his brain.

"It makes me feel normal, more normal as a person than without it. It really makes me feel like me at the end of the day," Jayden added.

Amie Carter "Jayden's Law" was first introduced in 2021, but didn't move anywhere with a Republican majority. Now, with a Democratic majority, Amie and Jayden are hopeful it will become official law.

But, it still comes with its challenges. Jayden, now a sophomore in high school, needs to take his medication once a day during school; however, Michigan law states that students cannot take medical marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.

So, instead of going to the office, Jayden says he has to leave campus.

Michigan State Representatives Dylan Wegela (D-26, Wayne County) and Jimmie Wilson (D-32, Ypsilanti) are working to enact “Jayden’s Law,” which would allow medical marijuana pediatric patients with a licensed card to have their medication available to them in K-12 schools.

Amie Carter Michigan State Representatives Dylan Wegela (D-26, Wayne County) and Jimmie Wilson (D-32, Ypsilanti) are working to enact “Jayden’s law” (B 5063 & HB 5064) which would allow medical marijuana pediatric patients with a licensed card have their medication stored in K through 12 schools.

Rep. Wilson says two doctors must sign off, and a student's parents have to be the ones to bring the medication to the school and put everything on file.

Rep. Wegela further explains that a school official must supervise anytime students take their medication.

Amie Carter State lawmakers and advocates push for "Jayden's Law," which would allow students with medical marijuana prescriptions to take their medicine at school.

The legislation includes a provision that would allow schools to opt out in case the federal government threatens to pull funding.

Currently, ten states and Washington, D.C. have a similar law in place. Amie says, at this point, there have not been any issues with schools losing funding.

"This isn't going to be some widespread, rampant thing that's happening for the 1.1 million kids we have. This is for those 183 to have the option if they need it during the school day," Rep. Wilson explained.

He is referring to the 183 K-12 students in the state of Michigan who have medical marijuana cards. Advocates say the impact would be life-changing for those 183 students.

Amie Carter State lawmakers and advocates push for "Jayden's Law," which would allow students with medical marijuana prescriptions to take their medicine at school.

"He's really overcame a lot," Amie said. "Never in a million years did I think that he would be as successful as he has been since cannabis."

Jayden knows this may not impact him while he’s still in school, but he says it's about paying it forward.

"I'm really just doing it for the kids at this point, because it's not about me. It was never about me. It's not about me, it's about the people. It's about the youth. It’s about changing the world for the better," he said.

The legislation would not allow smoking marijuana. It would only allow certain prescribed marijuana or CBD-infused edibles, beverages, oils or pills.

HB 5063 and HB 5064 have been referred to the House Committee on Regulatory Reform.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube