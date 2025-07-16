MLB All-Star break means family time for major league pitcher, West Michigan native

HOLLAND, Mich. — It's been a wild weekend for West Michigan ball players. Ike Irish, a Hudsonville native, was drafted by the Balitmore Orioles in the first round.

He joins another West Michigan native already on the team, Grant Wolfram, who has his own recent victories on and off the field.

Fox 17 caught up with Grant Tuesday during the All-Star break, valued time for this family man.

Grant Wolfram returns home during MLB All-Star break

Wolfram played for the Hamilton Hawkeyes and is now a major league pitcher with the Orioles. He returned home during the break and he stopped by his old school for a visit with his former coach, Ken DeGood.

The left-handed relief pitcher, standing tall at 6'8", also just earned his first major league win by striking out four in relief pitching against the Mets on July 10.

He has his jersey and ball to commemorate the milestone and the lineup from his major league debut back in April.

He actually first appeared against the Tigers in Detroit at Comerica Park.

"It's a lifelong dream of mine that I've wanted to be a professional baseball player playing the the major leagues," he shared. "Compete full circle moment pitching and making my debut in in Detroit."

After getting drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2018, the last seven years have been quite a stretch.

"But also a hard one, right? A lot of sacrifice," Wolfram said. "I'm just blessed and thankful that God gives me opportunity to continue to pursue my baseball career."

Getting to notch one in the win column actually adds to his wins in life, like welcoming his baby boy Bowen, with his wife Abigail.

"Oh, it's so nice," Abigail added. "We don't get many breaks at all with baseball, so it's just a breath of fresh air."

And they still get to call west Michigan home.

Wolfram added, "Just to have a spot here, to be close to family is good."

Wolfram will travel once again with the Orioles to Tampa for their first game after the all star break. That's Friday, July 18th.

We wish him and his family all the best!

