Mitten Brewery owner disappointed with legislature's inaction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Lansing on Thursday, no progress was made in the Legislature, leaving some Grand Rapids restaurant owners disappointed as they headed into Friday.

Chris Andrus, co-owner of Mitten Brewing Company, expressed his frustration with both Democrats and Republicans.

“We’re not happy with anybody right now,” he said.

Andrus voiced his disappointment over the lack of action regarding House bills aimed at protecting Michigan’s existing tipped-wage credit, which he hoped would at least be brought to a vote. Instead, the legislative session saw a lack of attendance from lawmakers.

"We didn’t have high expectations, but certainly would have liked to have seen some discussion, some momentum," Andrus added.

With Republicans set to take over the Michigan House majority next year, timely action is imperative as wage increases are scheduled to take effect in mid-February. Matt Hall, the incoming speaker-elect, stated, “This really is the number one issue facing the state right now, because of the February 21 deadline.”

The impending wage changes will significantly impact servers and bartenders across Michigan. "Really difficult, considering the headwinds our industry is up against. To see how little attention our issues got, especially when our industry accounts for about a half a million people in Michigan....” Andrus emphasized.

Republicans have indicated that addressing Michigan’s tipped-wage credit will be a top priority for the incoming majority in the House at the start of 2025. “It’s a top priority in the incoming majority in the house,” Hall remarked.

