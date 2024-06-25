Young man shot in the gut when gun unexpectedly fired

LEAVITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is expected to survive after the accidental discharge of a gun left him with a bullet hole in his gut.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office says it was called about a shooting around 9:24 p.m. on Monday, June 24 near where Filmore Road curves into 192nd Avenue.

Deputies found the teen with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital by AeroMed, where he is listed in fair condition.

Investigators say the shooting was accidental. The man and a friend were shooting guns when a gun that was believed to be unloaded was grabbed. That gun, however, was loaded and discharged.

