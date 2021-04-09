Watch
Board of Commission being sued over gun incident during livestream

FILE - In this file image from a Zoom meeting provided by the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous holds a rifle at his home during a county commissioners meeting Jan. 20, 2021, in Michigan. Clous displayed the rifle during the online meeting in response to a citizen's comments about a far-right extremist group, drawing backlash from some local residents. (Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners via AP, File)
Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous
FOX 17/AP — A woman who was reportedly threatened by an armed commissioner during a live streamed event is now suing the Board of Commissioners in Traverse City.

The incident happened back in January. Images show commissioner Ron Clous displaying a gun during a meeting being held over zoom.

According to the AP, Clous and other county board members were meeting remotely because of the pandemic Jan. 20. During a telephone public comment period, local resident Keli MacIntosh criticized the chairman for allowing members of the far-right Proud Boys group to speak last year in favor of declaring the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

The lawsuit is expected to be filed April 12 is the US District Court.

