Winning $250K lottery prize goes unclaimed, added to School Aid Fund

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
LANSING, Mich. — A $250,000 lottery ticket has expired one year after its winning numbers were drawn.

The Michigan Lottery says the ticket was purchased at a Bloomfield Hills Kroger. It expired at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. As a result, the winnings will be added to the School Aid Fund.

“While we want all players to claim the prizes they’ve won, providing an extra $250,000 to the School Aid Fund today is a big win for public education in Michigan,” says Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. “Last year, the Lottery contributed more than $1 billion to the School Aid Fund for the sixth year in a row and we’re on track for another great year in FY25.”

We’re told Michigan’s largest unclaimed lottery prize was valued at $34 million. That record was set back in 1998.

