Winning $250K lottery prize goes unclaimed, added to School Aid Fund

LANSING, Mich. — A $250,000 lottery ticket has expired one year after its winning numbers were drawn.

The Michigan Lottery says the ticket was purchased at a Bloomfield Hills Kroger. It expired at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. As a result, the winnings will be added to the School Aid Fund.

“While we want all players to claim the prizes they’ve won, providing an extra $250,000 to the School Aid Fund today is a big win for public education in Michigan,” says Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. “Last year, the Lottery contributed more than $1 billion to the School Aid Fund for the sixth year in a row and we’re on track for another great year in FY25.”

We’re told Michigan’s largest unclaimed lottery prize was valued at $34 million. That record was set back in 1998.

Michigan

