CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $250K lottery prize expires Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Someone in Michigan may still be sitting on a winning lottery ticket valued at $250,000.

The Michigan Lottery says the drawing was held March 11, 2024.

The winning numbers were 01-03-07-16-66, with Powerball 05. Lottery officials say the winning ticket matched four of the white numbers as well as the Powerball. The winnings totaled $250,000 thanks to the Power Play multiplier.

The winner is asked to reach out to the Michigan Lottery at 844-917-6325.

We’re told the prize must be claimed before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. If it goes unclaimed, it will be added to the state’s School Aid Fund.

